The Floyd County school board approved a capital outlay application for fiscal year 2022 to begin work on the roof and HVAC units at Armuchee High School.
Board member Chip Hood said that it will cost about $3 million for the first part of the educational local option sales tax Armuchee renovation project. They hope to begin the project during the summer of 2021. If the capital outlay application is approved, the school system would be eligible to get back $2.5 million in state funds.
Also on Monday, the board approved the addition of two teacher planning days to the school's fall break.
Interim Superintendent Glenn White said they chose to do this so that all quarantines could be finished and to, hopefully, have zero COVID-19 positive cases when students and teachers return to class. Students would be off Oct. 19 and 20, returning to class on Oct. 21.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board went ahead and approved Title IX sexual harassment policies covering both teachers and students at the schools. Rome City Schools approved similar policies at their own board meeting last week.