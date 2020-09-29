The Floyd County Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the FCS boardroom to get an update on the search for a permanent superintendent.
Board Chair Tony Daniel said that the meeting will be a discussion and he doesn’t expect an announcement will come out of it.
“We want to look at where we are and how to move forward,” he said.
He described several options they’ll be looking at to determine how the board will proceed with the search, such as opening an active search for a superintendent or offering the position to Interim Superintendent Glenn White.
White has been serving as the interim superintendent since August, when former superintendent Jeff Wilson resigned.
At the time, school board members said they hoped to have a new superintendent by January 2021. “We want a superintendent as soon as possible to bring some stability to the school system,” Daniel said.
The board room is in the school system’s main office at 600 Riverside Parkway.