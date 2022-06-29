Floyd County Schools Board of Education will have a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss personnel and legal matters in executive session.
While Superintendent Glenn White declined to say what litigation they will be discussing, the school system recently has been embroiled in two legal cases publically.
One involved a lawsuit filed by two Coosa High School students and their mothers on claims that the students were suspended for protesting racist behavior that occurred at Coosa High School.
The events date back to a boiling point in October 2021 when White students carried around a confederate flag on campus. After holding a protest against this, students were suspended from campus. The families' attorneys are seeking to expunge the students' records and receive financial compensation.
The school system has denied each of the claims.
Another legal action involves the sale of the recently closed Cave Spring Elementary. The school system is requesting the Superior Court to clear any title claims to the building.
Though the Cave Spring City Council, a group of city officials and community members initially cited an almost 100-year-old contract to stop the sale, the Council ultimately pulled out from the title fight after they realized their chances of winning were extremely low. The quiet title for the facility is expected to go through by August or September.
The board meeting will be held in the Floyd County Schools' central office on 600 Riverside Parkway at 10 a.m. in the school board meeting room.