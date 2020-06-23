In what will likely be a short Floyd County School Board meeting on Wednesday members plan to discuss the millage rate and in person graduation plans.
The in person meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the administration building on 600 Riverside Parkway.
"We will meet in the boardroom and will be spread out in order to practice safe social distancing," Robin Borders, the executive assistant to the superintendent of Floyd County Schools wrote in an email.
The board will review their tentative millage rate, which is not expected to increase this year. The school system -- like many across the state -- is still waiting on the state budget to get passed and finalized before they can pass their budget.
There will also be a brief update on in person graduation plans at the meeting. Board members will then take a vote on the purchase of two buses, personnel changes and the system's liability insurance contract.