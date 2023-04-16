The Floyd County Board of education will recognize Armuchee High senior Matthew Campbell and Model High seniors Emma Couch and Jack Robinson as 2023 Georgia Scholars during their regular Monday meeting.
The Floyd County Board of Education will discuss school safety Monday in a called board meeting at 4 p.m. before their regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m.
According to Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn, there is not a specific agenda for the first session. It's basically to ensure lines of communication are open between school officials and the Floyd County Police Department.
"We just feel that, because of the world we're living in right now, it's important for everyone to be on the same page regarding school safety," Alcorn said.
A rash of fake school shooting calls have plagued systems across the country in recent weeks on the heels of the March 27 attack at a Nashville Christian school where a gunman killed six people. More recently, the Gun Violence Archive lists a Saturday shooting at a Sweet Sixteen party in Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and 16 injured.
Following the called meeting, board members will caucus at 5 p.m. for the regular meeting that starts at 6 p.m.
During the regular meeting, the board of education will honor Armuchee High senior Matthew Campbell and Model High seniors Emma Couch and Jack Robinson. They are three of only 154 graduating seniors in the state to earn recognition as 2023 Georgia Scholars by achieving excellence in both school and community life.
The board will also receive an update from Executive Director of Facilities John Worsham on the numerous projects being developed for the school system. Topping the list are the two new field houses, at Armuchee and Coosa high schools.
Worsham will also discuss the disposal of the trailers at Coosa High School, a change order for the Model High School driveway and the bid for an LED sign.
The board meets at the school system's administrative headquarters, 600 Riverside Parkway.