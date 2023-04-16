2023 GA scholars.jpg

The Floyd County Board of education will recognize Armuchee High senior Matthew Campbell and Model High seniors Emma Couch and Jack Robinson as 2023 Georgia Scholars during their regular Monday meeting.

