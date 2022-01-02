Floyd County Board of Education members will be discussing several big projects expected to take place in 2022 during their work session on Monday.
Potential education local option sales tax projects top the agenda. The board hopes to put a new ELOST package in front of voters this year.
Superintendent Glenn White has the proposed projects sectioned off in tiers, with the first tier including the replacement of roofs and HVAC — heating and air — systems in all county schools. Armuchee High School would be excluded from this, since it got a new roof last year as part of the current ELOST and the school system will be replacing the HVAC this summer.
The field houses at Armuchee and Coosa high schools are also listed as top tier projects.
Other projects include turf and field renovations at all four high schools and new lighting and audio equipment for the auditoriums at all high schools.
Board members will also be discussing the installation of RedSpeed traffic cameras in front of Armuchee Elementary School.
Earlier this year, Rome City Schools installed speed cameras outside Rome High School and Rome Middle School along Veterans Memorial Highway.
Hundreds of tickets have been sent out to drivers speeding in that area and Floyd County is looking at installing the same cameras along one of their busiest roads.
Both the elementary school and Armuchee High School sit on U.S. 27, which is the second most common place for wrecks in the county.
More traffic is expected at the elementary school this year after Glenwood Primary School is closed and its students assigned to Armuchee. School board members have said they want to keep students and parents as safe as possible during drop-off and pick-up times.
If approved, White said they plan to have the cameras installed before the 2022-23 school year. There would be a 30-day warning period for drivers before the fines are enforced.
Board members will also discuss their COVID-19 procedures as cases continue to rise in the county.
The work session will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at the Floyd County Schools office at 600 Riverside Parkway.