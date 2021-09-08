Floyd County Schools Board of Education decided to temporarily table action on a $500 employee vaccine incentive to see how Gov. Brian Kemp's incentive plan works.
Kemp announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive on Aug. 30 for Georgians on the State Health Benefit Plan, which includes public school employees.
Under the incentive, SHBP members who have been vaccinated would be eligible to receive a $150 Visa gift card or up to $480 in healthcare expense credits, which can cover co-pays, prescriptions, and other items.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said Wednesday they want to see how this incentive encourages employees before they institute their own incentive, which could cost the school system over $600,000.
The school system has held several vaccine clinics over the past month at some of the high school football games. Up to this point, both the superintendent and board members have been adamant about not instituting a vaccine mandate on their employees.
School board members also decided on Wednesday to not to give an attendance bonus for the month of August.
The board members rescinded in August the full attendance incentive, which would have given a $500 bonus at the end of each semester to teachers and para pros who don’t take more than two days of sick leave.
They had planned to give $100 to each teacher who had no more than one absence for the month of August, but discovered but it would've cut into their unused sick leave, which goes into their retirement.
"We don't want the teachers to lose unused sick leave, which would hurt them on their retirement," White said. "I do want to offer an attendance incentive next year, but we don't want to encourage teachers to come into school sick."