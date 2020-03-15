While Monday’s Floyd County Board of Education meeting is set to be fairly short, there’s a lot to unpack in light of the many changes that have occurred due to the coronavirus. According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss updates, including a COVIS-19 update.
The state of the emergency declared by Gov. Brian Kemp also has the board set to conduct a virtual meeting in line with the social-distancing directive.
Following recommendations from Kemp, FCS closed all schools to students and all personnel and plan to remain closed until March 25. According to Lenora McEntire Doss, the county schools’ spokesperson, students are encouraged to take advantage of any online learning they can. However, they are not mandatory.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson expressed that he is concerned about students missing instructional class time, but believes that health is much more important.
“I’d certainly be concerned about missing instruction days. We’ll get them caught up when and if this thing is over with,” he said. “Student health is more important than student learning right now.”
The board is also discussing an update on school nutrition, which has been a hot button topic for the school system. Since the last board meeting when an alternate lunch protocol was approved, the county schools’ $32,000 lunch debt dropped by about $8,000 according to Donna Carver, head of child nutrition.
When students have $50 in lunch charges, they will now be given an alternate lunch, such as a sandwich or a vegetable plate. This only applies to middle and high school students, though. All grade levels may have to skip out on extracurricular things like prom and field trips until the lunch debt is paid off.
There are also plans to discuss Armuchee High School bids. The board is currently making decisions on who to contract with to begin a modernization at the high school. The project is set to cost $50 million total -- $10 million of it having already been spent on the newly built gym at the high school.
In order to comply with the declared State of Emergency, the board will conduct its caucus and regular meeting via Google Hangout, according to a release sent out Sunday afternoon.
Instead of having everyone come to the office, proceedings will be conducted online at meet.google.com/zyu-bbua-rju. People also may join by phone. Call 786-886-2319 and enter the PIN 351859445. Caucus is at 4 p.m. followed by the board meeting at 4:30 p.m.