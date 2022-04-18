The Floyd County Board of Education approved on Monday two new science curriculums for elementary through high school.
Funding is through the CARES -- Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security -- Act second package.
Assistant Superintendent John Parker said they had been needing to update their curriculum for some time. A committee of science teachers, with the help of the school system's science coach LaTasha Lampkin, researched what would work best.
They ended up choosing Discovery Education for elementary through seventh grade students for a total of $576,900 and SAAVAS for the eighth grade and above.
After board member Chip Hood inquired about how evolution is taught, Parker said they present it as a theory with scientific facts backing it up. Hood also asked about how they teach about sex and gender. Parker explained they teach about X chromosomes and Y chromosomes and how they play a part in determining DNA.
These new curriculums, along with all of the other curriculums' standards and subject materials, will be featured on a page on the Floyd County Schools website called Parent Resource Hub.
"I think it's wonderful that our parents are wanting to be involved and we want to be as transparent with them as possible," Chair Melinda Strickland said.
The school board also approved a new sex education curriculum provided by the state.
Although it starts at the second grade level, it teaches young kids about body protection and "good touch/bad touch," Vice Chair Jay Shell said. The school system uses local resources, such as the Northwest Georgia Sexual Assault Center and Harbor House, to teach these subjects.
The high school sex education curriculum will emphasize abstinence as “the only sure method of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.”
Parents will be sent an opt out form if they don't want their children to to be taught these courses.
Board members also went into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss property, but no action was taken.