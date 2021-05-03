The Floyd County school board is expected to approve a name change for Alto Park Elementary School -- to Coosa Elementary School -- starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
The board will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a combined work session and business meeting to discuss their upcoming budget and vote on a small number of items.
Under financial updates, the board will discuss adding an attendance incentive for teachers.
Board members will also be receiving an update on the status of the closed McHenry Primary School, off Cave Spring Road on McHenry Drive.
At the end of the meeting, they will go into closed session to discuss a property matter.
The board meeting will take place in the superintendent's office at 600 Riverside Parkway.
Later on at 12:30 p.m., the board will be meeting with the Floyd County Commission to discuss a property matter in a closed session. The meeting will be at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office's training facility at 2526 New Calhoun Highway.