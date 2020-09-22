The Floyd County Board of Education is working to determine the possible impact if the city decides to move forward on the annexation of three communities.
The annexations were brought up during the city commission's work session retreat last week. Scores of parcels in the Celanese and Riverside community, Horseleg Estates and Honeysuckle Ridge -- where city and county properties intermingle -- could be reviewed for possible addition to the city limits.
While the loss of those areas wouldn't be a big financial hit to the county government, County school officials said it could have a major impact on the school system's property tax revenue and state funding.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Studdard said he did a quick calculation and found they would lose around $300,000 a year in property tax funds.
"Depending on the number of students, over 20 or 30 years, that's tens of millions (of dollars)," he said.
Interim Superintendent Glenn White said the school board is now beginning to research the number of students in these areas to get a more exact calculation to find out how much of a financial loss it would be.
Executive Director of Technology Craig Ellison said they'll begin by figuring out the number of kids picked up on the bus route in the neighborhoods, then figure out the number of car riders in the area.
"This is just property taxes, not FTE money," White said. "That's a whole different ball game."
FTE refers to "full time equivalent" data, which is based on student enrollment in school systems. According to the Georgia Department of Education website, it is used by the state to allocate Quality Basic Education funding.
Ellison said that after they find out exactly how many kids are in the areas, they need to factor in what kind of students they are.
"Each kid is ranged in one of 15 categories," he said. "If they're gifted or if they're in special education or IEP, you start getting multipliers (for funding distribution)."
According to Ellison, a gifted student would bring in about $5,300 in FTE funding and a special education student would bring in around $10,000 in FTE funding.
White said the areas the city is looking to annex have a long history in the county school system and he doesn't want to see those districts shifted to the city school system.