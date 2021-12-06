The Floyd County Board of Education met Monday to approve a social media policy detailing how staff are allowed to use their social media pages and interact with students electronically.
Officials say the proposed policy is not meant to restrict any employee’s First Amendment rights, but to set guidelines for what is appropriate to post and what’s not.
“More than half of the school systems in Georgia have this policy,” Superintendent Glenn White said.
The policy states employees cannot cyberbully, use social media while at work, allow social media to affect job performance, use school photos or videos without permission, create personal relationships with students via social media or make inappropriate posts showing prohibited photos, sexual messages, violent messages or use of drugs.
Employees wouldn’t come under fire for posting political views, but if they post things that would be considered immoral, unethical or threatening, Superintendent Glenn White and other administrators would bring them in to talk, possibly reprimand them and even terminate them.
The policy also includes guidelines on how employees should interact with students on electronic devices and different forms of media.
Employees can only use a school email or software such as Blackboard, Google Classroom, Google Meet, Google Hangouts or Clever to communicate with students via a device. Violating these requirements could mean disciplinary action or termination.
The policy encourages employees to make their personal social media pages private to prevent students and parents of students from accessing them.
Parents can look over the new policy by going to the school board’s Simbli page linked on the Floyd County website and review the documents for the Dec. 6 meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board approved an allocation of $1.3 million in ARPA funds to go toward updating the kitchen equipment in each of its schools. Items to be purchased include new ovens, pot and pan washers and food preparation equipment.
“With 17 total kitchens, there is always a need somewhere,” Nutrition Director Donna Carver said.
The board tabled a $875,000 proposal for a new English Language Arts curriculum for grades 6-12. The program, called Mirrors and Windows, would provide new textbooks as well as a six-year subscription to the electronic textbook.
The board decided its attorney King Askew should have an opportunity to review the contract before a decision is made.
If approved in January, the curriculum will be funded with CARES ACT and ARPA money.
The board gave an expected deadline for the renovation of Armuchee High School. All interior work is expected to be finished by August 2022.
The renovation of Armuchee High School was part of the 2017 education local option sales tax package for $25 million.
The exterior renovation began over the summer and has continued into the fall and winter.
Interior work includes the ceiling grid, lighting, burglar alarm, air conditioning system and intercom system.