The Floyd County Board of Education approved the purchase of a new backup system for data on the schools servers in case of another cyber attack.
Matt DeBord, the new director of technology, said the school system is actually paying for a three year subscription, with the opportunity to renew or upgrade after three years.
The Rubrik Backup Solution system would have all of the school’s important data, such as students’ grades and transcripts, backed up so that in the event of a cyber attack, that data wouldn’t be lost.
This comes two months after a cyber attack deprived the school system of nearly $200,000. The money was recovered but, since then, Superintendent Glenn White and staff have been looking at ways to protect the system’s assets, both financial and academic.
This will only cover the data that’s saved on the school servers, not data saved on cloud accounts, such as Google or Microsoft, DeBord said.
Board members approved the purchase for $163,741, using elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds.
The board also officially approved the implementation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation that was passed by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year.
The new law essentially codifies in one place a number of laws that already existed. Among other things, the law gives people the right to view the curriculum and materials used in the classroom as well as allows parents to determine if their child can appear in any photos, videos or audio recordings for the school system.
Floyd County Schools also has a “Parent Hub” on their website so parents and guardians can easily find the curriculums and view them online.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss litigation but no action was taken.