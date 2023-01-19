The Floyd County School Board approved $1.6 million for the purchase of turf for the athletic fields at Model and Pepperell High Schools Thursday afternoon during a called meeting.
The total cost, per school, is expected to be approximately $2 million, assuming no issues regarding drainage or other supply chain issues, according to Floyd County Schools Director of Facilities John Worsham.
The board reviewed an extensive list of projects, over 70 across 16 individual schools across Floyd County that are currently in progress or scheduled for the near future.
The highest profile projects are new field houses for Armuchee and Coosa High Schools, which will also be getting new turf athletic fields, synthetic tracks and lighting with new LED lights.
With 70 different projects, scheduling is the biggest problem, especially considering schools only close for 2-3 months a year and the athletic fields are often used year-round.
These projects are being paid for with funds from the recently approved education special option sales tax measures, however Superintendent Glenn White also suggested the county begin construction by drawing from the General Fund before the newly approved education SPLOST money hits their accounts.
"Trust me, if we're careful with our projects list, we can save the county a considerable amount of interest by not borrowing any money," White said. "We've just to to time these things right."
Various members of the Floyd County Board of Education requested a little more clarity on what projects were being prioritized, but FCS Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn reiterated that projects will progress as quickly as budgets, materials and weather cooperate.
"We'd like to have the same contractor for both field houses," said Worsham. "That way we can have the same superintendent, which saves us money. It's these types of little details that can have a real impact on when we get started."
"If it were up to me, we would take a bulldozer to Armuchee High School's field house tomorrow," said board member Chip Hood, who represents the Armuchee community. "But we'll wait to see how things progress."