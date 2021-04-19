The Floyd County Board of Education approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s $1,000 supplements for teachers and school faculty on Monday — and covered any employees that weren’t included.
After Kemp expanded his original order to include other employees, the school system only had to cover executive cabinet staff and any employee hired after the October state report, Superintendent Glenn White said.
The only employees that won’t get the bonus are White and the elected board members.
In total, it will cost the school system around $20,000, which will be covered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. The supplements will be included in the April payroll.
In other actions Monday, board members decided to table the vote on a contract with Southern Company Gas for a $128,378 gas line extension to the new Pepperell Middle School.
White and the board said they felt like they should look into other options before going ahead with the contract. They’ll take a vote at their upcoming May 5 work session and board meeting.
Board member Chip Hood recommended they have a discussion on their mask policy at the same upcoming meeting.
“Going into May, it’s going to get a lot hotter and I know that there are several people who have contacted me about masks,” Hood said. “And if you’re at a sporting event, you have to wear one to get in, but we don’t really see one on anyone in there ... I just want to have a discussion on where we need to go with the masks.”
White agreed to the discussion, saying he will be meeting with principals soon and will bring the topic up with them to see how they might feel.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss property matters.