All Floyd County schools will be open on Monday after the school system adopted new guidelines concerning student and staff quarantines after a possible COVID-19 exposure.
An emailed release from the system issued Friday stated that quarantined students now have two options.
Students who are asymptomatic or who have not tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days and do not have a family member who has tested positive for the disease for the past 14 days now have the option to return to school. All students and staff members are required to wear face coverings.
The second option is that students can continue to quarantine in compliance with Department of Public Health guidelines.
The release stated that as of Friday all employees have been deemed as critical infrastructure workers. That means if an employee is exposed to COVID-19 but does not test positive and does not show any symptoms they will be allowed to return to work.
Local public health officials disagreed with the school system's decision.
"Guidance on quarantine recommendations outlined in an email today from Floyd County Schools to parents is not consistent with current CDC guidance," said Northwest Georgia District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio. "We are currently working with school administrators to clarify and resolve the matter. Through our contact-tracing program, the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District continues to follow and issue recommendations based on current CDC guidelines for quarantine of students or teachers identified as close contacts of positive cases."
The Center for Disease Control's current estimate is that approximately 35% of the people who contract COVID-19 show no symptoms.
Floyd County School Superintendent Glenn White said he came to the decision earlier this week after a call-in meeting with other regional superintendents.
Using the Calhoun City School System's decision to move forward with deeming their staff as essential workers as a guide, he decided to enact the plan.
Last week, White proposed to designate school workers, including teachers, as essential workers. That proposal was shot down by attorneys for Gov. Kemp at that time.
On Aug. 20, the school system then announced it would close all schools, citing a lack of staff under the current health guidelines. The next morning, in a called school board meeting, FCS announced they would not be shifting to virtual learning but would be closing three schools -- Coosa High, Coosa Middle and Pepperell Primary -- for a week.
The question about whether to designate school staff as essential workers arose on Aug. 18 when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued its fourth version of who counts as a critical infrastructure worker. For the first time the recommendation included teachers alongside nurses, police officers and meat packers.
Kemp has the option to declare teachers as critical statewide, or allow individual districts to make the declaration. Despite the fact that the governor's attorney told FCS it couldn't make the designation last week, other school districts like Forsyth County and Calhoun say they have designated teachers as critical without permission from the governor.
Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce said Thursday that the issue is still under review. He could make a decision in coming days.
If that happens, Rome City School Superintendent Lou Byars said they may consider the measure but it would come before the school board before any action was taken.
"We would appreciate the flexibility with that decision," Byar said. "But right now we're satisfied with the measures we've taken and feel they're working."
Teachers groups conflicted on 'essential' designation
The Associated Press reported that Georgia's largest teachers group told the governor that teachers should be able to decide whether to return to school without being quarantined for COVID-19 exposure if he governor decides to allow that.
But the group said Kemp should make sure rapid coronavirus testing is available to teachers. It also wants districts to provide more paid leave, publish coronavirus testing results and let educators with high-risk health conditions work from home.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators sent recommendations to Kemp Wednesday, a week after the Republican governor acknowledged that he was considering declaring teachers as “critical infrastructure workers.”
Such a designation would mean that teachers would be exempted from the legal requirement that they quarantine for 14 days after COVID-19 exposure.
The non-union group is still expressing skepticism about the move, in the face of a heavy push by local school superintendents.
“All of us would prefer that schools could open, stay open, and return to their place as a vital center of community life. However, ignoring the high probability of continued community spread through elimination of quarantine protocols ensures prolonged health and safety issues for all Georgians,” Executive Director Craig Harper wrote in an accompanying letter.
In a survey earlier this month by the Georgia School Superintendents Association, 139 superintendents favored designating teachers as critical, while 12 opposed it. They fear the large numbers of exposures among teachers could force schools to shut down in-person learning.
Other teacher groups remain more strongly opposed.
“Designating educators as essential workers further decreases the safety we're trying to have in our buildings,” said Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, a branch of the National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers union.
Morgan said she fears the goal of school leaders has shifted from keeping students and teachers safe to keeping school buildings open.
PAGE proposes that only teachers who want to should be allowed to return in less than 14 days, but Morgan said she fears administrators would pressure teachers to return.
PAGE says that those who choose to return should quarantine for three days and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules for critical infrastructure employees, or should have access to rapid daily testing, “allowing for greater assurance that abbreviated quarantine protocols adequately protect others from exposure.”
The association also called for paid emergency leave for educators who are exposed and must quarantine beyond the two weeks granted by the federal government. PAGE also called for districts to report confirmed infections, suspected infections and exposures on a regular basis.