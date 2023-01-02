The Floyd County Farm Bureau is calling for entries in two student agricultural art contests that feed into district- and state-level competitions.
In the Middle School Bookmark Contest, students will be given a blank bookmark on which to draw some aspect of Georgia agriculture, using crayons, markers or colored pencils.
It's open to all public, private and homeschool students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades.
Prizes are $75 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place. The winner will be entered in the district contest. The 10 district winners will each receive $100 and the state winner will receive $150.
The High School Art Contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades.
Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media, including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing.
The top three winners will receive $100, $75 or $25, according to the order in which they place. The state winner will win $250, one state runner-up will receive $150, and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau art contests is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture and increase their knowledge of the contributions it makes to our lives," said Floyd County Farm Bureau President Carey Harris.
"Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, timber, pecans, blueberries and many other fruits and vegetables,” Harris said.
Interested students or teachers should contact the Floyd County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-291-0577. All entries must be received by Feb. 24.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Floyd County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
For more information about the contest visit gfb.ag/contests. A video and more information about state agriculture also is available on the Georgia Farm Bureau website.
Between the crops and the jobs to harvest, process and transport those crops, agriculture contributed $69.4 billion to Georgia’s economy in 2020, according to the UGA College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.