The Floyd County Board of Education will be going into closed session Monday to discuss the fates of Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary schools.
The school board voted in early 2021 to close the schools, saying the school system has a surplus of buildings compared to the number of students enrolled. Because of that, the two properties will no longer receive state funding and therefore are too expensive to upgrade.
On Monday the board will officially close the schools for educational purposes in the county school system.
The board has yet to make a decision on whether they plan to sell or auction off the properties. Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss properties towards the end of the meeting.
Cave Spring students will be moved to Alto Park or Pepperell Elementary, depending on where they live in the district, whereas Glenwood students will be moved to Armuchee Elementary School.
To accommodate the new students and prepare for more car rider traffic, the school system is planning on building another car rider lane for the elementary school.
Also on Monday, school board members will vote on a bid from Multiplex, LLC for $620,000 to build the car rider lane.
An amendment to the system's sex education program also is on the agenda.
The change will emphasize abstinence as “the only sure method of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.”
Although the program begins in second grade, it will be age appropriate for each grade level. For example, second grade will emphasize “good touch, bad touch” sexual abuse prevention, Chair Melinda Strickland explained at a previous meeting.
In addition, board members will also be voting on a new science curriculum for elementary school through seventh grade from Discovery Education for $576,900. They will also be voting on another science curriculum from SAVVAS for $249,954.30.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the superintendent's office in the administration building at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will take place in the meeting room at 6 p.m.