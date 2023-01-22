The Floyd County Board of Education will meet Monday and, among other things, recognize Model Elementary as one of Georgia’s highest performing Title I schools.
The school was recognized on the Georgia Department of Education's 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools. That designation honors the Title I schools that are ranked on a number of factors -- including that they’re in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from the 2021 College and Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery data.
During the regular meeting, the board will elect a chair and vice chair for 2023. Melinda Strickland currently serves as chair of the school board and Jay Shell serves as vice chair.
The board will also hold a second reading on a new policy regarding the harmful materials complaint resolution process. The process, already adopted by the state school board, is to address complaints submitted by guardians alleging materials in the school are harmful to minors. That process includes how a complaint would be filed and the process in which a complaint is handled.
Another policy, which will be presented in first reading, concerns the use of school bathrooms and lockers.
The board will also recognize Coosa High School student Caitlin "Kenzie" Nguyen, who has received acceptance and a scholarship to attend Yale University.
During the pre-meeting caucus, John Rhodarmer, the principal of the school system's college and career academy, will present information to the board concerning an accelerated graduation option.
The school board holds its pre-meeting caucus at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office at the Floyd County Board of Education, 600 Riverside Parkway, and then moves to the board meeting room at 6 p.m. for its regular session.