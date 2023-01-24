FCS Board of Education recognizes Model Elementary’s designation as a Title I Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education Monday night. Principal Aimee Hays accepts the certificate, flanked by county and state BOE officials.
Pepperell Primary student Maizy Connell (from left), who led the Pledge of Allegiance, poses with Principal Brig Larry and fellow student Grady Knight, who led the invocation, at the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
FCS Board of Education recognizes Model Elementary’s designation as a Title I Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education Monday night. Principal Aimee Hays accepts the certificate, flanked by county and state BOE officials.
FCS Board of Education recognizes Model Elementary’s designation as a Title I Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education Monday night. Principal Aimee Hays accepts the certificate, flanked by county and state BOE officials.
Pepperell Primary student Maizy Connell (from left), who led the Pledge of Allegiance, poses with Principal Brig Larry and fellow student Grady Knight, who led the invocation, at the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
Coosa High student Caitlin “Kenzie” Nguyen is recognized by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education for earning acceptance and a full scholarship to Yale University.
The Floyd County Board of Education unanimously reelected Melinda Strickland as chair and Danny Waits to his first term as vice-chair in their regular meeting Monday night.
The board also recognized Model Elementary for being awarded a Title I Distinguished School designation from the Georgia Department of Education.
That designation honors the Title I schools that are ranked on a number of factors — including that they’re in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from the 2021 College and Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery data.
Also on Monday, the board voted to adopt a new policy regarding the harmful materials complaint resolution process. The process, already adopted by the state school board, is to address complaints submitted by guardians alleging materials in the school are harmful to minors. That policy includes how a complaint would be filed and the process in which a complaint is handled.
The board also reviewed the preliminary financial report for 2022, which revealed county schools sitting on nearly $59 million in general operating cash, with revenue from the education SPLOST bringing in over $1 million per month since July of 2021.
There was an update on projects being built, including lights and canopies that are being installed, and a discussion about the field houses planned for Armuchee and Coosa high schools.
The board also voted to move from Liberty Mutual Insurance to GSBA insurance, which will save the county a substantial amount of money.
There was also a first reading of a policy regarding use of bathrooms and lockers for students.
The board typically meets on the third Monday of the month, with caucus starting at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County Board of Education office on Riverside Parkway.