Floyd County Schools bus driver Andrew Bryant was recognized by Board of Education Chair Melinda Strickland for his role in saving students from injury during a near miss by a dump truck on Alabama Highway on March 7.
The Pepperell High School Game Day Cheer Squad is honored by the Floyd County Board of Education after bringing in a third place win at the state competition.
Adam Carey
The Pepperell High School Game Day Cheer Squad is honored by the Floyd County Board of Education after bringing in a third place win at the state competition.
Adam Carey
Model High School student Noah Allmon, who won a state wrestling championship, is honored by Floyd County Board of Education Chair Melinda Strickland during the board's meeting Monday.
Adam Carey
Floyd County Board of Education member Tony Daniel honors two-time state wrestling champion Matthew Waddell from Pepperell High School Monday night.
Adam Carey
Floyd County Schools bus driver Andrew Bryant was recognized by Board of Education Chair Melinda Strickland for his role in saving students from injury during a near miss by a dump truck on Alabama Highway on March 7.
Adam Carey
Members of the state championship award winning Pepperell High School Future Farmers of America Wildlife Management Team were recognized by the Floyd County school board this week.
The Floyd County Board of Education discussed providing Narcan to some staffers in case of a fentanyl or other opioid exposure by a student or educator.
Up to this point, there hasn't been an exposure or overdose but the board discussed the possibility as well as background on obtaining the medicine, which can counteract the affects of an opioid overdose.
The board discussed concerns that a student could be exposed accidentally or via a vaping device but took no action. A superintendent can enact a policy of keeping Narcan on hand at schools, and FCS Superintendent Glenn White said he would look into where to procure the medicine and how to distribute it.
The board also recognized two state champion high school wrestlers from Model and Pepperell high schools as well as the Pepperell High School Game Day Cheer Squad.
Model High School student Noah Allmon won a state championship in the 190 pound division and Pepperell High School student Matthew Waddell won his second state championship in the 175 pound Class A in February at the state championships in Macon.
The Pepperell High School Game Day Cheer Squad was recognized for a strong third place finish at the state championships.
The board also recognized bus driver Andrew Bryant for taking decisive action on March 7, potentially saving the lives of a busload of students. Bryant notice a fully-loaded dump truck bearing down on the bus as he stopped at a railroad crossing. Bryant realized the truck wasn't stopping, and moved the bus away from the out-of-control truck, which overturned and spilled dirt across the highway.
Executive Director of Facilities John Worsham gave an abbreviated update on the status of a number of projects underway, but primarily centering on field house projects at Armuchee and Coosa high schools.
The Floyd County school system is scheduled to use almost $10 million to kickstart construction projects this summer. That money will come from nearly the $50 million built up in the system's general fund.
The general fund will be reimbursed through the ELOST -- 1-cent education special purpose local option sales tax -- approved by voters in 2022.