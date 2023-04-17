The Floyd County Board of Education met Monday for a special called board meeting before their regular meeting to discuss school safety and what changes, if any, should be proposed.
The meeting was not about any specific issue, Floyd County Schools Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn said, but to look toward preventative measures.
“We just feel that, because of the world we’re living in right now, it’s important for everyone to be on the same page regarding school safety,” Alcorn said Friday.
Local school systems utilize school resource officers, police officers who are assigned to schools in the school system.
As part of the called meeting that took place before the regularly scheduled meeting, the board closed the discussion to the public. As part of that discussion the board members and superintendent laid out specific security plans in each school.
The school system is looking toward the possibility of hiring additional school resources officers or even enlist a private company if those officers aren't available.
Public boards and commissions are allowed to close discussions to the public only for specific reasons -- to discuss personnel, legal actions and real estate transactions as well as school security. The general public is not allowed in closed session, but all votes related to the session must be in public.
The unfortunate trend is a continued year after year increase in the numbers of shootings that take place at schools.
"Worst thing I can think of is that somebody would get into our schools," Floyd County Schools Chief Safety and Security Officer Rick Flanigen said. "Which is why I'm so happy how we've really worked at securing them."
He added that the school system has measures in place that do increase safety, but that doesn't mean they're going to relax.
"Safety vestibules are working great," he said. "And we've noticed that staff members are vigilant when it comes to watching doors as kids move between buildings. If a door is open, a teacher is watching it. But we're continuing to work. We're not resting on our laurels."
According to The Washington Post, there were 46 shootings at K-12 schools in 2022, surpassing 2021’s record of 42 school shootings. 34 students and adults were killed in these shootings, according to the analysis by the Post’s John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich.
In all, 43,450 children experienced school shootings during 2022 in one form or another.