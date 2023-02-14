Amara Howard of Model High School receives a certificate of recognition from Chair Melinda Strickland (right) and the Floyd County Board of Education in honor of her acceptance to Harvard University. Howard was also Model's valedictorian.
Senior Emma Couch of Model High School received a certificate of recognition Monday night in honor of her acceptance and full scholarship to Brown University. She is flanked by her family and Floyd County Board of Education Chair Melinda Strickland.
Ellia McClain of Armuchee Elementary School, with Floyd County school board member Chip Hood, received a certificate of recognition Monday night for winning the Oratorical Competition.
The Armuchee High School Cheerleading Team and coaches, flanked by Superintendent Glenn White and Floyd County Board of Education member Chip Hood, won a state championship in November.
The Floyd County Board of Education honored three high school students who received admission to some of the most elite colleges in the country.
Speaking before a packed boardroom Monday evening, Superintendent Glenn White presented two of the students with certificates of achievement.
Model High School valedictorian Amara Howard achieved admission to Harvard University. Another Model High senior, Emma Couch, was accepted into Brown University and also awarded a full, four-year QuestBridge National College Match scholarship.
In January, the board recognized Coosa High School student Caitlin "Kenzie" Nguyen, who received admission and a scholarship to Yale University.
"In my almost 40 years with Floyd County Schools, I don't remember ever having a situation like this," White said. "It's a huge testament to these kids and their families."
According to Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker, Floyd County students' test scores have seen significant improvements over the last several years, especially when measured against other counties in Northwest Georgia.
"All of our high schools are participating in the AP Capstone Program," Parker said. "This program is really respected by colleges and has definitely acted as a differentiator for our students."
The board also recognized the Armuchee High Schools boys cross country team, who won back-to-back state championships in November at the state race in Carrolton.
The Armuchee girls cheerleading squad, who won a state championship in November at the Macon Centreplex, was also honored at the meeting.
In other business, there continues to be discussions with Facilities Director John Worsham regarding timing of the more than 70 projects currently planned at the 16 schools in the system.
The four projects receiving the most attention are the field houses at Armuchee and Coosa high schools and the turf football fields and artificial tracks at Model and Pepperell high schools.
Members of the board have been trying to get Worsham to agree to specific timing for the projects, something he has so far parried because of the sheer number of projects and how projects can be affected by weather.
Additionally, larger projects such as field houses and tracks can only be undertaken in the summer when schools are out unless other accommodations can be made for sports and graduation ceremonies.