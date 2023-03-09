Almost 400 seventh through 12th graders from over 30 counties gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for the Northwest District Project Achievement. Floyd County was represented by fifteen youth in various project areas.
Floyd County 4-H received recognition for Outstanding Participation. Also 4-H’ers, 8th-grader Emma Selman and 9th-grader Abigail Moon were recognized for Outstanding Community Outreach with their November and December “Clover Elf on a Shelf” project. In addition, Hailee Palmer was elected as vice president to Northwest Junior Board and Lee Donahue was elected to serve on Northwest Senior Board. These board members will serve a year term and represent the northwest district serving 39 counties.
One senior (9th-12th grade) winner from each of the project areas will receive Master 4-H’er status at Georgia 4-H State Congress in Atlanta this summer. Madison Wood, Sara Grace Abernathy, Lee Donahue and Joe Rutledge will continue on to State Congress to represent Floyd County 4-H in July.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
Floyd County Representatives include:
Sara Grade Abernathy (10th grader), 1st place in Performing Arts - Dance
Casey Brown, (8th grader), participated in Performing Arts Instrumental – Other
Callie Dempsey, (8th grader), participated in History
Lee Donahue, (9th grader), 1st place in Financial Planning & Consumer Economics
Ashlyn Farmer, (7th grader), 1st place in International
Maggie Holbert, (8th grader), 1st in Beef
Abigail Moon, (9th grader), 3rd place in Food for Healthy & Sport
Hailee Palmer, (7th grader), 2nd place in Performing Arts - Vocal
Joe Rutledge (9th grader), 1st place in Physical, Biological & Earth Science
Emma Selman (8th grader), 2nd place in Art
Avi Singh, (8th grader), 2nd place in Performing Arts Instrumental – Other
Tabitha Smith, (8th grader), 1st place in Cat Care
Ashlyn Williams, (9th grader), participated in Performing Arts - Piano
Bryson Williams, (12th grader), participated in Photography & Videography