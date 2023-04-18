The Floyd County Board of Education recognized winners of the 2023 Young Georgia Authors writing competition at their meeting Monday night. The authors were from local elementary, primary, middle and high schools.
The Floyd County Board of Education recognized the Armuchee High School Literary team, seen here with Floyd County Board of Education board member Chip Hood.
The Pepperell High School Literary Team, seen here with Floyd County Board of Education member Tony Daniel, was recognized by the board of education Monday night.
The Model High School Literary Team seen here with Floyd County Board of Education Board Chair Melinda Strickland.
The Coosa High School Literary Team seen here with Floyd County Board of Education members Danny Waits and Jay Shell.
Floyd County Board of Education member Chip Hood seen here with Georgia Literary Award winner Ryan Strickland and father Kevin Strickland.
The Floyd County school board received an update from Floyd County Schools Executive Director of Facilities John Worsham on the larger construction projects being planned for this summer.
Worsham said the two field houses at Armuchee and Coosa High Schools and two synthetic athletic fields at Model and Pepperell High Schools are scheduled to be constructed this summer.
Construction was slated to begin as soon as feasible, he said, and the plan was to have the athletic fields available for sports as scheduled.
Worsham also discussed a change order for the Model High School driveway, and increase of $40,000 as well as the disposal of some old trailers at Coosa High School.
Superintendent Glenn White received approval from the board of education Monday night to purchase over $400,000 worth of instruments for Floyd County middle and high schools.
It's reportedly the largest purchase of musical instruments in the school system's history. Traditionally parents had to purchase, or more typically rented, musical instruments for their children.
The county schools will also be purchasing new uniforms for schools' respective bands in July.
In other business, Model Elementary Principal Aimee Hays announced her retirement at the end of the school year. Pepperell Elementary Assistant Principal Miranda Pryor was approved to take over that position for the next school year.
The board also congratulated three students who were recently announced as 2023 Georgia Scholars. Matthew Campbell of Armuchee High School as well as Emma Couch and Jack Robinson of Model High Schools were recognized.
The board also recognized the winners of the Young Georgia Authors, each high schools literary teams and state literary winners Sara Grace Abernathy and Ryan Strickland.