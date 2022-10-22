Both the Floyd County Board of Education and the Cave Spring City Council will have called meetings on Monday to discuss the future of the former Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The Floyd County Board of Education closed the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, citing enrollment and financial considerations. The school board now has three options. They can give the property to a government entity, sell it, or put it up for auction.
Since it was announced the school would be closing, the Cave Spring Community Coalition has shown an interest in the property as a community center for residents, with an emphasis on serving students and senior citizens. The Cave Spring Housing Authority also indicated an interest.
In September, members of the city council got a chance to tour the building.
Council member Joyce Mink said at the time that she was hopeful a deal could be worked out.
“This building has a lot of potential,” she said. “I’m optimistic that the school board will be willing to make it easy for us to acquire this building to use it for the best purposes for the citizens of Cave Spring.”
Earlier this month, the council authorized Mayor Rob Ware and council members Jason West and Charles Jackson to meet with the county school board to discuss the purchase of the property.
Mayor Ware confirmed that those discussions were recently held during an executive session with the school board. Discussions related to the purchase, disposal or lease of real estate are exempt from Georgia’s open meetings law, so specifics have not been made public.
Monday’s called school board meeting will begin at noon at the Floyd County Board of Education, located at 600 Riverside Parkway.
The Cave Spring City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Cave Spring City Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.