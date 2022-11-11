Rome City Schools REACH coordinator and director of secondary curriculum and professional learning Jennifer Perkins introduces five Rome Middle School REACH scholars in a signing day ceremony on Friday.
Rome Middle School REACH scholar Hysunn Foster alongside Shalanda Williams sign a contract to keep up the terms of the scholarship program through graduation.
Lauren Wright and her dad Quentavious Wright sign on for the REACH scholarship program during a ceremony at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy on Friday.
Syana Whatley and her mother Reana Tate sign a contract to fulfill the REACH scholarship requirements during a signing ceremony on Friday.
Community members and members of the Rome Board of Education applauded five Rome Middle School students during a REACH scholarship signing day ceremony on Friday.
Liliana Larios-Coxaj and Valeria Coxaj participate in a signing day ceremony for the REACH scholarship on Friday.
Taking the reins on their future, five Rome Middle School students pledged to invest their time and abilities into a college education upon graduation.
Those students -- Hysunn Foster, Hallee Henderson, Liliana Larios-Coxaj, Syana Whatley and Lauren Wright -- became the school systems newest REACH scholars during a signing day ceremony on Friday.
"All of you have been chosen because you are the best of the best at RMS," Assistant RMS Principal Kristin Hall told the students.
The REACH Georgia scholarship is a state level needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.
The goal of the program is to lend support for academically promising students and ensure they have the support needed to access college. However, those students have to invest in the program as well. Each student must maintain a 2.5 GPA and near perfect attendance and have a good behavior record.
Those who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship which is meted out equally over a period of four years. That scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship each student receives.
There's also a community factor to the scholarship program, RMS Principal Christian Barnes said. The combination of the hard work and perseverance of students in the REACH program while in middle and high school is also backed up by a community base.
"I'm so excited for the scholarship recipients, their parents and all of those who will hold them accountable, our community stakeholders," Barnes told the crowd.
The school system has a total of 14 REACH scholars and the first class of REACH scholars at the high school will graduate in May 2024.