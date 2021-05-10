The Rome school board will conduct first readings Tuesday of the fiscal year 2022 budget as well as several policy changes, including public participation in board meetings.
The board is scheduled to caucus at 4 p.m. in Room A211 at the College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
Superintendent Lou Byars will give an attendance report as well as a report on the current education local option sales tax, ELOST V, as well as discuss personnel.
The board will likely take up a report on the A.D. Black scholarship program. The scholarship is meant to help students in need from the Rome and Floyd County area who want to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.
In new business, the school board will hold a first reading and public hearing on the upcoming budgets as well as the renewal of several contracts. The board will also hear first readings of board policies concerning public participation in board meetings, staff conflicts of interest and teacher evaluation appeals.