The agenda for the next Floyd County Board of Education meeting is a robust one as the system continues with summer break.
Monday's meeting, schedule for 8 a.m., can be joined via Google Hangout using the code 1-317-755-4175 and the pin 671198071. For those unable to listen live, a recording will be uploaded later int he day.
Up for approval will be the final April 2020 Financial Report - to include a look at the May 2020 Financial Report - as well as changes in personnel, a Georgia Department of Education Facilities Plan for 2020-21 resolution, and the NWEA MAP contract.
The April financial report includes budgeted revenue of $102,682,233 to this point, with an actual year-to-date revenue of $92,637,783, leaving a 10,044,450 shortfall - 90.22% of expected revenue.
The same report shows approved expenditures for the system at $103,970,895, with actual year-to-date expenditures sitting at 83,544,938, a difference of $20,425,957 - 80.35% expended. See the full report HERE.
A sample resolution (click HERE) states the board is requesting the assistance of the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Section in the development of a new five-year local facilities plan to be completed by March 15, 2021, as the current five-year plan expires June 30.
Other items listed on the agenda posted at floydboe.net are the discussion of a traditional graduation ceremony scheduled for July 23, and updates on facilities, nutrition, technology, finances, instruction and consolidation parameters. See the full agenda for Monday's meeting HERE.
Also listed in the information area of the agenda are community coaches guidelines/regulations, infectious disease reporting protocol/regulations.
An executive session will follow prior to adjournment of the meeting.