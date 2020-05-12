A solution will soon be coming to Floyd County Schools students who have had to deal with slow or spotty internet connectivity while doing remote learning.
The Floyd County school district is receiving eight mobile Wi-Fi Ranger devices that can boost the internet connection for up to 45 devices in an area, according to FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
A donation made by AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education, Foundation for Public Education, will be used to deploy 448 Wi-Fi Rangers to 36 school districts, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a release Tuesday .
"AT&T is doing our state a great service, helping us take a step forward to address the lack of available broadband connectivity for Georgia students," Kemp said in the release. "This issue has come into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic as so many rural students struggle to continue remote learning without internet access. We thank AT&T for recognizing that the children affected by this lack of connectivity are the young people who represent our future.”
Each district will create its own mobilization plans for placing the Wi-Fi Rangers on school buses or other public vehicles to reach the highest numbers of unserved students in their communities.
Wilson said they are working with their transportation department to determine the best places to deploy the devices while waiting on the specifics of how many households will be able to sign in to each device.
Access information will be communicated directly to the students and families when it is determined where the Wi-Fi Rangers will be, with each one having a range of up to 300 feet.
All 36 school systems chosen are located in rural areas with factors including poverty level of the school population, the student-to-device ratio in a school’s existing technology inventory, and the school’s status on either the Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement lists.
Calhoun City Schools and Paulding County Schools were also selected to receive the devices.
AT&T’s donation includes two free months of service for each device, and additional grant funding was applied to extend the service an additional three months.
“In difficult times, Georgians are coming together to support public schools and students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I wish to thank our industry partners for their generosity and commitment to Georgia’s kids, and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, Innovation Fund Foundation, and Governor’s Office of Student Achievement for their partnership as well. Expanding Wi-Fi access will be a powerful support for school districts’ summer learning programs and will ensure a more equitable education system into the new school year.”