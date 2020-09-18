As a part of the Floyd County School Board work session on Friday morning, Interim Superintendent Glenn White recommended the school system close Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary in 2022.
Before any action is taken on any closing recommendations the board will have to hold public meetings as well as meetings with local school governance teams for input. The board would then have to vote on the measure.
White said after the meeting the school system has too many buildings and not enough students. The closing of schools would be part of a long term plan to ensure the system's fiscal strength.
"This is the first step in a long-term process of making FCS financially sound," he said. "All FCS faculty and staff members will continue to have a position within the school district regardless of school closures."
For the 2021-2022 school year, White recommended all fifth-grade classes move to their attendance area middle schools, and Pepperell Primary School second grade will move to Pepperell Elementary School.
All Floyd County middle schools will house fifth, sixth, and seventh grades. All Floyd County high schools will remain grades eight through 12.
Pepperell Elementary will house second, third, and fourth grades. Pepperell Primary will remain Pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade. Pepperell Middle School will move to its new facility during the summer of 2021. The former McHenry Primary School building will officially close after the move is complete.
Also, White said they will take three additional teacher planning days for the current semester due to COVID-19 and scheduling-related issues. The board will be voting during Monday’s regular board meeting to make October 19, October 20, and November 30 teacher planning days/student holidays.
FCS parents will have the opportunity to make a permanent learning environment change for their child(ren) for the 2020-2021 school year ending May 28, 2021. The window to make those changes will be from Monday, September 21 to Friday, October 2 at 4 p.m. Parents will receive communication through the FCS mass notification system with details on how to complete the learning environment change beginning early next week.