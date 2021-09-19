The Floyd County School Board of Education is scheduled to take action Monday on the construction of an exit from Model High School onto Mango Road.
In order to alleviate congestion during after school traffic, the school system is planning to add the alternate secondary exit. The project is aimed at easing the traffic flow on Calhoun Road and Barron Road.
At their Monday meeting, board members will vote on a contract with C and S Construction for the Model driveway.
Facilities Manager Jack Gardner previously said that the work will take about six months to complete. Since it’ll be toward the back of the school, construction can get underway now without affecting the students on the campus.
Board members will also be voting on changing the name of the Model High School baseball field to “Gary York Field.” York was a baseball coach at the high school for many years before passing away last April.
The school board is also expected to renew their contract with Floyd Healthcare Management.
In addition to the agenda, board members will be receiving updates on facilities, technology and COVID-19 in the schools.
Currently, the school system has a three-phase COVID-19 policy, with the baseline being to keep the schools open without mandatory masking or major social distancing protocols.
If the number of students and staff in a specific school moves above a 1% margin of infections, that school moves into Phase Two, which includes mandatory masks. For more widespread outbreaks, the system would implement Phase Three, shifting to virtual classes.
Decisions are made on a weekly basis, with announcements made on Fridays concerning how the next week will be conducted.
Also on Monday, toward the end of the meeting, the school board will go into closed session to discuss personnel.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway. They’ll then move into the meeting room for the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Both sessions are public.