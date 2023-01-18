The Floyd County Schools Math Team recently competed at the Vestavia Hills Math Team competition in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Vestavia Hills High School has a math team tradition that goes back for decades. In one of the largest competitions in the southeast, with around 45 schools and 1,000 students competing, FCS had four students place in the top 10 and two schools place in the top 5.
Toby Swanagan (Model Middle School) got 2nd out of 96 in Pre-Algebra Division 2; Hannah Burkhalter (Pepperell High School) got 2nd out of 75 in Algebra 2 Division 2; Tristen Whittier (Model High School) got 6th out of 75 in Algebra 2 Division 2; and Fred Price (Coosa High School) got 10th out of 113 in Comprehensive Division 2.
Pepperell High School took 4th place as a team in Algebra 2 Division 2 and Model High School got 5th place as a team in Algebra 2 Division 2.
Group photo (left to right): Dr. Brian Swanagan (FCS Math Team head coach), Fred Price (CHS), James Hattaway (MHS), Ethan Lingenfelter (MHS), Tristen Whittier (MHS), Noah Campbell (AHS), Alyssa Knotts (CHS), Benjamin Cranford (AHS), Ryan Rush (MMS), Kevin Van Der Horn (FCS Math Team assistant coach), Toby Swanagan (MMS), Dylan Bice (MMS), Elijah Ely (MHS), Caden Reece (CHS), Theo Swanagan (MMS), Jhudge Williams (PHS), Briley Nichols (MMS), and Hannah Burkhalter (PHS).