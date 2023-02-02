FCS hosts second annual Mathematics Competition

Model High School students Jack Robinson, Railey Davis, SG Owens and Bella Peed along with Coosa High School student Luis Sandoval assist math team coach Brian Swanagan in grading the 2023 Mathematics Competition.
Armuchee High School student Noah Campbell waits outside a classroom where he administered the one-hour individual multiple choice test for students competing in the 2023 Mathematics Competition.
Model High School students Austin Sheppard and Madison Ball proctor the one-hour individual multiple choice exam for the 2023 Mathematics Competition.
The Floyd County Schools Math Team hosted their second annual FCS Mathematics Competition at Model High School on Jan. 28. The head FCS Math Team coach, Brian Swanagan, said he was pleased with how the event turned out. There were more schools and teams competing this year compared to last year.
This event would not have been possible without the help of 13 student volunteers from all four high schools — Armuchee, Model, Pepperell, and Coosa. The team is also grateful to Model High School Principal Kevin Strickland and Assistant Principal Angela Brock for all of their assistance in preparing for this event at their school.
Several schools from around the Metro Atlanta area such as The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Innovation Academy; Fulton Science Academy; Rockdale Magnet School; Wesleyan School; and Tattnall Square Academy participated along with Rome’s Darlington School.
Also offered for the first time this year at the competition was a math coaches’ break room for all the competing math team coaches to relax in and help themselves to multiple dishes, finger foods, beverages and desserts, courtesy of the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy Math Department.