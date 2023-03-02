FCS fourth graders tour the CCA

Pepperell Elementary School students Ella Craver, Zeke Cheatwood, Noah Morgan, and Gianncarlo Chavez watch as CCA Healthcare student Envy Westfall, from Coosa High School, explains the different bones that make up the human skeleton.
Johnson Elementary student Emma Blythe turns on one of the electric motor stations in the Engineering Lab on her visit to the FCS College and Career Academy.
Floyd County Schools
Alto Park Elementary students Lucas Baggett, David Pope, Ally Armstrong, Jasmine Venord, and Elijah Reese listen in as CCA Construction teacher Eric Burkhalter demonstrates a hammer and nail activity.
Fourth graders from across Floyd County Schools came to visit and tour the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy. CCA hosted the visit last week along with their respective faculty members.
The students got to preview all the different pathways offered at the CCA: Healthcare, Film, Arts, Media, and Entertainment, Robotics & Engineering, Agriculture, Construction, Video Game Design & Cloud Computing, Teacher Academy, Welding, and Criminal Justice.
It was a chance for elementary students to see what it would be like to one day attend the CCA themselves, once they’re in high school.
The participating schools were Armuchee Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Model Elementary, Garden Lakes Elementary, Alto Park Elementary and Pepperell Elementary.