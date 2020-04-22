Each year, the Exchange Club of Rome selects one outstanding senior student from the area high schools as the recipient of their Youth of the Year award.
The winner is chosen based on their activities, grades, community service and an essay and this year, Rome High’s own Jose Reyes was selected as the winner. In addition to winning the local award, Reyes will also have the opportunity to go on to compete in the district competition and on to nationals, should he be selected as a district winner.
Reyes is a member of National Art Honors Society, National Honors Society, Organization for the Advancement of Latin American Student, Interact, French, German, International Thespian Society, Wolfpack Thespians/Drama Club, We Give Back, Key Club, Student Government Association, Band, Drama and Art, Reyes stays busy in and out of the classroom.
In his spare time he is an active member of St. Mary’s Church, serving as a youth ministry assistant intern. With hobbies that range from photography to writing, drama is a passion that stands out as he takes time to participate in community theater. He has risen to the challenge of leadership in school and community driven organizations throughout his high school career and this award was certainly received because of those efforts.
“We are so proud of all of our students here at Rome High and Jose had lots of stiff competition just to get nominated amongst his peers,” says April Eidson, 12th grade school counselor. “Our students are so bright, they are so engaged, they’re so involved and Jose really exemplifies those qualities. He is so deserving of this award and having been his counselor as a freshman and again as a senior, it’s particularly special to me to see him get this recognition. He has such a bright future and all of us here at Rome High can’t wait to see where it takes him.”