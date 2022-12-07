Another security measure will be enacted at Rome Middle School on Thursday as the Evolv weapons detection system, like ones used at Disney World, will go live on Thursday.
Middle schoolers will enter through the gymnasium and pass through the scanners as they enter the school. If the students arrive after 8:30 a.m. they will go through the front office at the school.
The body scanners are just one of several new security measures put in place at the RMS and Rome High School campus after three RHS students were found with loaded guns, on separate occasions, earlier this year.
The Evolv system will also be put in place at Rome High School.
Other security measures already enacted include an app where students can anonymously report issues within the school and campus monitors to beef up security in the parking lot and hallways. The campus monitors also make sure doors are shut and locked, check the parking lot, make sure students are in the right place and check in with the system’s Director of Safety and Security, Jason Self.
Another facet of the plan will likely be the addition of a security and notification app from CrisisGo, an app that will allow notification of staff members and parents as well as provide security updates in real time.