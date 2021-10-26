The Euharlee Police Department will launch an automated speed camera program at two schools on Nov. 1.
There is a required 30-day warning period before tickets are issued in the school zones at Euharlee Elementary, 1058 Euharlee Road, and Woodland Middle, across the street at 1061 Euharlee Road.
However, Police Chief Jody Matthews said in a release that, since families are trying to save money for the holidays in December, enforcement won't start until the students go back to school on Jan. 5, 2022.
"We're committed to safeguarding our kids with this innovative initiative. Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community," Matthews said.
As a part of the program, speed studies were conducted across the county during school hours. The most recent study clocked 3,235 speeding vehicles over a 5-day period in the two school zones.
In addition to the flashing lights and posted speed limits, additional road signs will show a vehicle’s speed and give advance warning of the upcoming school zone.
Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling more than 10 miles over the speed limit and citations will be mailed to the owners.
"This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, you will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 45 mph, and you would be ticketed at 56 mph," the release states.
After the warning period has expired, the fine will be $75 for the first offense and $100 for each subsequent offense, plus a $25 processing fee. Because it's considered a civil violation instead of a traffic offense, drivers will not receive points on their license.
The automated speed zone will be enforced on school days starting one hour before school starts until one hour after the end of the school day. Even when lights are not flashing, the regular posted speed limit will be photo enforced when school is in session.