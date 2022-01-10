A proposed 1-cent education local option sales tax package now has full support from the Floyd County Schools Board of Education.
The board unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to put the ELOST package on the May 24 election ballot.
There was initially some hesitancy from boardmember Chip Hood, who was advocating for the Armuchee district and felt that it was too soon to propose a new ELOST.
Part of the previous package, the Armuchee High School modernization project is still not done after facing multiple setbacks and delays over the past few years.
However, after having individual discussions with other board members and Superintendent Glenn White, Hood and the board were able to compromise on some stipulations.
The first was to list Armuchee High School first in the resolution, to show it is a priority for the entire school board. The second was to add funding for new doors, windows and flooring for the building.
Hood said they also will no longer have tiered projects, but have projects listed out for each district. The board will then decide when each project will be done.
“The board has assured me that Armuchee is a priority and we want to get finished what has been started,” Hood said.
This ELOST will serve as an “infrastructure” package that will provide upgrades and modernizations for all of the buildings in the county school district.
“Moving forward now, if we need a new roof at Model Elementary School, we won’t have to pull from the general fund, but use ELOST money,” Boardmember Jay Shell said.
Some of the projects listed in the ELOST are new roofs and HVAC systems for all schools, a kitchen renovation for the Armuchee High School cafeteria, fieldhouse renovations at Coosa and Armuchee high schools and new lighting systems at all four high schools.
Also on Monday, FCS boardmembers elected Melinda Strickland as chair and Shell as vice chair for 2022.