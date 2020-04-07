Teachers and staff at Elm Street Elementary are using 3D printers to create face shields for medical personnel at Floyd Medical Center.
Overseeing the project is Melanie Arrington, the media specialist at the elementary school.
Arrington said she isn’t doing any online teaching and really wanted to figure out the best way to use her time while school is closed during a statewide shelter in place order because of the new coronavirus.
“My job is a little different. The teachers are working with students; I’m a resource and available to help,” she said. “I feel useless sort of sitting here and not on Google classroom. This just sort of makes me feel better, being able to help.”
After a friend tagged her in a Facebook post about people needing medical supplies, she figured she could put the school's 3D printers to use.
Right now, she and three others are able to create about 30 face shields a day. Part of that team includes a fourth grader named Dougie White.
“One of the shields takes about three hours to print," Arrington said.
To make sure the users can see, they use a transparent thread to print the visor part, and then fasten plastic to the front.
There’s a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, across the country. Local medical offices have been reporting a spike in prices since early March. Some of the shortages had to do with factories virtually shutting down in China due to the coronavirus. Retailers such as Amazon are still reserving PPE for hospitals and medical personnel only.
Arrington said she had been in contact with Floyd Medical Center’s director of supplies, who said the hospital has put in orders for more PPE. However, they just don’t know how much of the order they’ll get since it’s in demand all across the country.
Principal Laura Walley said she is always excited for Arrington to find ways to be innovative with resources and supports her 100%.
"When she jumped at the chance to do this, I certainly gave her my full support," she said. "We're really excited. I have a 3D printer here! Schools are a vital part of the community, and we all have to work together. A lot of times people are pouring resources into school. For us to give back to the medical community is a really phenomenal opportunity for us."
Arrington said she plans to donate the equipment to Floyd Medical Center on Thursday or Friday.