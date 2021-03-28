When Laura Walley turned her Rome High School tassel, in 1997, and set off to find her place, there was no question as to what would come next.
“I was the little girl who played school in her bedroom,” Walley smiles. “If you were going to spend the night at my house or I was going to spend the night at yours, you knew we were going to play school and I was going to be the teacher.”
What Walley couldn’t have known at the time, was that she would end up fulfilling a dream right where she was, within Rome City Schools.
Her inspiration to educate began early, as she vividly remembers the blue stucco building that once was the face of Elm Street Elementary. RCS was her social and academic home from third through 12th grade. She recalls her time at Rome Middle School, learning eighth grade algebra with JoAnn Moss, a teacher who would make a lasting impression on Walley for years to come.
Her transition into Rome High School led to “four wonderful years,” she says, where she was a cheerleader, worked on the journalism staff, and was recognized as an outstanding senior by the faculty.
Upon her graduation from Georgia Southern University, in spring 2001, Walley returned to Rome to begin her teaching career at West Central Elementary.
When she married her husband, Shane, also a Rome High graduate, they decided to try something new. They ventured out west and settled in Dallas, Texas, for three happy years. However, Walley says, they couldn’t deny that “Rome is home.”
In the summer of 2007, they returned -- and she experienced a full circle event when she was hired by Moss, who was by then the principal at Elm Street Elementary.
“I absolutely fell back in love with Elm Street,” Walley beams. “It is home, these are my people.”
After roughly six years of teaching literacy and science and moving into the literacy coach position, Walley had another opportunity in front of her that would only bring her closer to her dream.
“I took a leap of faith and applied for the assistant principal position,” Walley recalls. “Next thing you know, I started my assistant principal position, in 2014, alongside Dr. Moss, which was just really special."
In 2018, Walley achieved her ultimate goal, she was named principal of Elm Street Elementary.
“If I reflect back on my childhood dreams coming true,” she says, “this was it.”
In fact, when Walley took on her new position as principal, she was contacted by her childhood Elm Street principal, Carol Proud, with a memory from her fifth-grade career assembly.
“I announced to the entire school that my name was Laura House and when I grew up, I was going to be the principal of Elm Street. I remember that," Walley said. "Did I ever think that it was going to happen? Absolutely not. Some kids dream about being in the NFL or the NBA. Well, mine was to be the principal at Elm Street.”