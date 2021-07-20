Two local schools were designated as Reward Schools -- Title I schools making the most progress in improving students' performance.
The Georgia Department of Education released the list Tuesday.
Rome City Schools' Elm Street Elementary made the grade, along with Floyd County Schools' Pepperell Primary. The list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data because statewide assessment tests weren't administered in the 2020-21 school year.
While McHenry Primary was listed, it closed after the 2018-19 school year. The school was used in the 2019-2020 school year to house sixth and seventh graders ,who will shift to the new Pepperell Middle School, once it is completed.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in the release that 157 schools in 77 school districts were recognized as among the top 5% in making progress over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments.
A Title I school is one in which children from low-income families make up at least 40% of the enrollment.