Education accreditation firm names Rome City Schools a District of Distinction

An international education accreditation firm has awarded the Rome City School system with a recognition only given to few districts in its large service area -- District of Distinction.
The firm, Cognia which was formerly known as AdvancedEd, returned to Rome City Schools in 2021 to re-evaluate what the system had accomplished since its last review in 2016.
The accreditation agency awarded the school system with 381.61 out of 400 points additionally garnering the system a coveted title of District of Distinction.
This title awarded by Cognia isn't one given lightly. The Cognia websites states that the firm evaluates 36,000 schools but doesn't drill that down by district level. However, only 20 districts in accredited the international firm received the honor of being named a District of Distinction.
As a result of that 2016 review, the school district was ranked highly at 340.24 of 400 points.
In that five year time period the school system has grown to over 6,600 students, even as nearby school system enrollments decrease often mirroring state enrollment trends. That increase in enrollment has packed some class rooms and stressed the capacity at some school. However, the school system has reported that, on average, they maintain 17 students per class in grades K-6.
This has lead the school system to seek a new education local option sales tax to build a Rome Middle School across the highway from the current campus. The plan has been pitched as a measure to alleviate large numbers of students in the elementary schools in the system but also a future looking measure to accommodate large numbers of students in upcoming classes at the middle school.
The overall idea is to continue a pattern the school system has shown over the past five years, by increasing student educational opportunities and eventually eliminate mobile classrooms used throughout the system.
Those increased educational opportunities have been seen over the past five years in an increase of students in the gifted programs, increases in availability of advanced placement courses and dual enrollment programs.
During that time the school system has also added an entirely new College and Career Academy building on the Rome High School campus -- and also bringing an increase in offerings in the Career Technical and Agricultural Education pathways.
Rome Middle School offers six pathways and Rome High School offers 30 pathways. Students engaged in work-based learning have grown by 270%, many working within their field of study.
According to the report, “the expansion of courses to meet individual student goals guides decisions to provide a wide range of offerings to meet students’ interests to improve the graduation rate.”
The school system also touts shrinking the graduation gaps within subgroup populations and increased the employment of minorities in leadership roles.
"Rome City Schools has set the bar high for the rest and is honored to have received recognition of leadership in education with the designation of accreditation of distinction," a release from the school system stated.