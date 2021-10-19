Through a $3,400 grant from International Paper, the Rome-Floyd ECO Center will begin easing the fees for local schools to send their third graders on field trips.
The ECO Center hosts field trips for all grade levels in public and private schools around the region but the grant is targeted for students in Rome and Floyd County.
Environmental Educator Sarah Grimes said they are applying the grant specifically to the third grade to align with Georgia Department of Education's Standards of Excellence.
"For each grade its a little bit different, depending on the standard and what standard the class is on at the time they visit. Most of the time, we talk about native wildlife, including fish that come out of our local rivers, as well as snakes, turtles and amphibians. We also have an alligator here, but that's not local," Grimes said.
She teaches students why these animals are important and their roles in the local ecosystem.
"We want them to learn to appreciate our natural resources and care about them," Grimes said. "We want them to understand the basic principles of ecology and conservation and why its important that we do implement those so that in the future, we do have our wildlife and the rest of our natural resources to enjoy."
The grant will cover what the ECO Center charges per student for their field trips so that when the time comes for a third grade class to visit the ECO Center, the cost will be greatly lessened. The only thing the schools will have to cover are the bus fees.
Over the next few weeks, Grimes will be working on the schedule for the upcoming third grade visits for this school year.