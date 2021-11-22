The media center was the venue for East Central Elementary's Publishing Party on Nov. 17. Principal Wesley Styles said the party was a way for them to share their writing with visitors and other students.
Ty Larson reads his narrative during East Central Elementary's Publishing Party showcasing students' writing and speaking skills.
Hayden Henderson shares his narrative with visitors and other students in the media center at East Central Elementary.
Caroline Chandler has a colorful backdrop as she reads her narrative about a person who is very special to her.
Britton Pinson steps up to the podium to read his narrative during East Central's Publishing Party.
A spotlighted area with a glittering backdrop awaited each East Central Elementary student as they approached the media center podium to present their latest work of written art to visitors and peers during the EC Publishing Party on Nov. 17.
Principal Wesley Styles said the kids wrote narrative pieces about someone in their lives who is very special to them.
"They usually do three to four different genres throughout the year and this was kind of their final piece," he said.
Styles said the Publishing Party was a great opportunity to showcase the students’ work, and also to welcome and engage parents.
"When you think about (English Language Arts) standards for Georgia, one of the pieces is obviously writing narrative informational type essays, but another one that is often overlooked are their speaking and listening standards," he said. "So, this is a great opportunity for them to practice their speaking skills.”
Styles expressed his gratitude for all the teachers and students who participated, and for all of the parents who came out and put effort and interest into their child’s education.
“I’ve been very impressed with everything I’ve seen today, especially with how hard the kids have worked,” he said.