The Churches and Schools Partnership of Rome and Floyd County are hosting a drive-thru prayer service for teachers at State Mutual Stadium Friday night.
Any educator working in the Rome, Floyd County or at any other local school is invited to come out to 755 Braves Boulevard from 6 to 8 p.m. to be encouraged or prayed for.
Each teacher will also receive a free gift bag with coupons and other treats from community partners Floyd Medical Center, Truett’s Chick-fil-A, Lumina Coffee and The Sweet Bar.
"This is going to be a school year like no other and our educators need all the prayer, support and encouragement we as a community can give them," Director Mandy Perry said.
Social distancing and other safety measures will be in place for this event.