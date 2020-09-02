Dr. Sylvia Washington, chair of the department of pediatrics at Floyd Medical Center, will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 2020 Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala. The dinner will be held Thursday, December 3, at 7 p.m. following a reception at 6 p.m. The event will be in compliance with CDC recommendations for large-group gatherings.
“Dr. Washington is a dedicated physician who serves the Lord through her work caring for the health of children,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “Her husband, Dr. Marcus Washington, is a member of the faculty in our School of Education, and we are blessed to have them both as part of the Shorter Family. We look forward to hearing Dr. Washington’s perspectives on important issues of our day, including raising healthy families and pursuing Christ-centered excellence in the fields to which we are called.”
The Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala raises funds for Shorter’s student scholarship program. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at www.shorter.edu/gala.
“Our Gala supporters are making a significant impact on the lives of Shorter University students,” Dowless said. “Almost every one of our traditional students receives financial aid, and that would not be possible without donor support of the Student Scholarship Program. The vast majority of our students rely on these scholarships to be able to be part of our Christ-centered University.”