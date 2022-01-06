As children in the internet age are exposed to more and more online, it’s important to begin to teach them about healthy relationships and empowerment, Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Executive Director Kimberly King said.
Since 1992, SACNWGA has been committed to providing free, confidential, and compassionate services for survivors of sexual assault.
King said they facilitate programs for all ninth-grade students in Rome City and Floyd County schools as well as Darlington School. She said that this is their first year of providing this program to all eighth-graders as well.
“Our prevention work is vital in raising awareness about safety, identifying what abuse is, the basic principles of a healthy relationship, and empowering all students to recognize their own self-worth as well as the worth of others,” King explained. “We are committed to preventing and ending violence and abuse in our community.”
Far from a lecture, King and her prevention team engage the students in creative, informative, and heavily interactive discussions that address real-life emotions and experiences — meeting the students right where they are.
“The students are at such an interesting and exciting time in their lives; full of change and development,” King said. “They are building new relationships, starting to figure out who they are, what they believe in, etc.”
But with that change comes the possibility of both positive and negative experiences. One in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse from a dating partner, King said. One way to stop that trend is preventative education as youths begin to navigate mature situations and experiences.
“We aim to provide a comfortable, safe space and environment to talk about what is healthy as well as what is unhealthy or unsafe,” King said. “We express the importance of setting expectations and boundaries while we also discuss safe decision-making.”
Children and teens are also exposed to more of those negative messages and stereotypes online.
“It’s important that all students receive this training,” RMS eighth-grade Assistant Principal Kristin Hall said. “In this age of social media and what they see on TV, relationships are very dramatized to make it seem like it’s natural that these things happen. These are sensitive topics. Some of these students have been through some of these things and it’s not until this moment during the discussion that they realize their level of empowerment.”
King explained that the SAC is funded by the Department of Public Health to provide 25 programs each year.
“We provide well over double the amount of programs required or reimbursable,” she affirmed. “It is only through our community’s help and support that we are able to provide additional programming. In 2021 alone, we have taught 2,296 students. We are honored to have the privilege of teaching these bright, young minds.”
King said that the reception that she and her team receive from the students truly makes the work more than worthwhile.
“You can tell when something you say resonates with the student body, and this happens often,” she explained. “We receive disclosures quite often and are able to help connect students to the resources they need. We would like to think that for many, our programming came at the right time in their lives.”
The organization also takes the message of prevention, outreach and advocacy onto the campuses of Berry College and Shorter University.
“Our prevention and advocacy team works with Berry’s BRAVE program to promote available resources for survivors, both on-campus and off,” King explained. “We have also led programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, Global Girls, Inc., A Teen’s Choice, Inc., and other organizations in the community.”