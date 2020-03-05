Construction of the new Pepperell Middle School has been slow due to the rainy weather, but crews with contractor RA-LIN and Associates are still expecting to finish the ELOST project on time.
“RA-LIN has started working Saturdays now,” said Jack Gardner, executive director of facilities for Floyd County Schools.
"At our last meeting, we had only poured about 30 yards of concrete. At the site meeting we had last Thursday, that number had increased to 100 yards.”
Gardner said Thursday he’s also optimistic about the most recent progress. Despite the last four days of rain, crews have laid down more concrete, which is crucial to the rest of the project, he said.
Footings are critical to building Pepperell Middle, he explained, because they bear the weight of the building and offer a solid foundation.
Once footings are done, the weather won’t be as problematic. After that, crews can actually make progress even when it's raining.
“We just need two weeks without rain,” said Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
Wilson and Gardner both agreed the building funded through the 1-cent education local option sales tax is on goal for completion in March 2021.
Crews have to work in between rainy days to get anything done. The rain wasn’t only stopping their progress, but it was also affecting work the crews had already done. Whenever it would rain, water would come off the roof of the gym and land right on the building pad.
So they got creative.
“One thing they did is they have a plastic tarp out there,” Gardner said. “The areas they’re not working in, it will keep the rain away.”
They’ve also built moats around the building pad to keep rainwater contained. And they rerouted all the downspouts so the water on the roof of the gym won’t come spouting down on the building pad. Now, the water goes more toward the back of the gym.
The gym is where crews have made the most progress since the school system is not completely rebuilding it. Instead, they’re just remodeling the gym.