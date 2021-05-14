This week the Rome school board approved a title change of associate superintendent for Dawn Williams
Williams, who has been with the Rome school system for 21 years, has served in the role of assistant superintendent since 2018.
Superintendent Louis Byars said Williams' role when formulating budgets, personnel and daily operations, has continued to increase and felt her title should reflect that.
“She compliments my experience in different areas, so we have been able to gradually give her more responsibilities in our system," Byars said in a release. "She is already overseeing the elementary schools and we are adding more to her plate. So, her title needed to reflect that role."
“My new role is more of a transition and not necessarily a change in my responsibilities,” Williams said. “For the past three years, Mr. Byars has increased my responsibilities, including the number of directors I am solely responsible for overseeing. Next year, we are promoting up two coordinators to specialists. They will be under my direct supervision, whereas before they reported to another director in our office.
"Really, my prior position was designed to supervise elementary school principals, and the teaching and learning curriculum area," she said. "Through the years, I have become increasingly involved in secondary operations and decisions because that is my background. I have served this system as assistant principal or principal at all three levels. I also have worked with discipline policies a lot, and I currently assist with those challenges."